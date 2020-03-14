Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood and IDEX. Fusion has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000184 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.20 or 1.00545802 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017663 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

