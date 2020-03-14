GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $216.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.18.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 285,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.50. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,486,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,510,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.