Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Buys $703,800.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00.

GTES traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 672,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,148. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.12. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 78,954 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 562,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

