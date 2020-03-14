General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.89

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1122634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

