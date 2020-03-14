General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,525 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 110,065,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,705,844. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

