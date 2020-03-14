Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 770,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Genesco has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Genesco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

