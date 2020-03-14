Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17), reports. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

