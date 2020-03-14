Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.22

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.22 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 105858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

