Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Geron stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.33. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

