Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 177,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.