Gilbert Allen Brooks Buys 50,000 Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Director Gilbert Allen Brooks acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,075.60.

Shares of TCW traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.58. 737,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,611. Trican Well Service Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87.

TCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.13.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

