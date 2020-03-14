Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,960 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock worth $4,757,461. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 30,088,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,758,066. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

