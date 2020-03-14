Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,966 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 1.09% of Gladstone Capital worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLAD. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 415,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

