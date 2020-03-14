Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 38.1% in February

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,332 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 130,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,094. The firm has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

