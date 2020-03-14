Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,436. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

