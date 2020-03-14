Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of GLP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 286,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,084. The company has a market cap of $398.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

