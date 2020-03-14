Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.