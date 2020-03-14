Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. Gogo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

