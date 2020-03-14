Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. Gogo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

