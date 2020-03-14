Gold Poker One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $5,380.76 and $1.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.02229575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00198810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00111672 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

