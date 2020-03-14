Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

GDEN traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $234.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.49. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.