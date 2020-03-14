Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $77,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,854,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

Shares of GS stock traded up $26.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.17. 6,364,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,050. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day moving average is $220.01. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.