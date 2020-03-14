Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $26.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,342,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.39 and a 200 day moving average of $220.01. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

