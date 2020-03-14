Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $26.49 on Friday, hitting $177.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,050. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.01. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

