Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,743,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,104. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 167,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

