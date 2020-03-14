GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 33.7% Lower This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $146,854.20 and approximately $306.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

