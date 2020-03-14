GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.63

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 43630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.
The stock has a market cap of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in GoPro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in GoPro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 58,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoPro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GoPro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.
GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.