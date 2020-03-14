GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.63

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 43630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

The stock has a market cap of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in GoPro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in GoPro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 58,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoPro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GoPro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

