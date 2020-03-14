Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,931,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,722,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graco stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 1,907,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
