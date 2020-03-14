Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,931,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,722,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 1,907,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.