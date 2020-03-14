GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. GTY Technology updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GTYH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 218,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,332. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTYH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

