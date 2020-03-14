Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after buying an additional 411,558 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 516,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,458 shares of company stock worth $8,510,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 1,535,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,988. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.32 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

