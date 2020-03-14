Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Short Interest Update

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 641,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 1,118.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 375,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 344,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Shares of HABT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. 1,770,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,894. The company has a market cap of $364.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.96. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HABT. Guggenheim lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.