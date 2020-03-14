Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Purchases $149,881.00 in Stock

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,230. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

