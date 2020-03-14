Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Purchases $149,881.00 in Stock

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,230. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
