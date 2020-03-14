Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,305 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $30,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 1,225,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 270.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,860,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

