Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.69.

HIG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 4,135,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

