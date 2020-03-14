Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.00

Press coverage about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ HIIQ traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.69. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.