Helium (HLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $89.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $265,281.91 and $89.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006399 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,595,714 coins and its circulating supply is 13,247,334 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

