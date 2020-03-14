HEROcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,055.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $188,055.00 and $2,775.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02235410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00197382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00111906 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,138 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

