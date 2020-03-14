Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 755,600 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 755,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72.

HE traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

