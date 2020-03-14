Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $15.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.67. 10,286,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,576. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.57 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.