Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

NYSE HD traded up $15.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,508,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,576. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

