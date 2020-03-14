Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $95,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,008,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,357,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,078,000 after purchasing an additional 243,038 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Honeywell International by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $13,438,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 336,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

HON traded up $14.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,046. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

