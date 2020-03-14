Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 785,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

