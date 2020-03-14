Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Buys 12,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPP traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $26.90. 2,413,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.