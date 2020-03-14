Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0246

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 63.3% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $211,328.95 and $102.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00485879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00117648 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00103784 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,578,618 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

