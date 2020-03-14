Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.82 Million

Analysts expect that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $725.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $732.90 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Icon posted sales of $674.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $6,591,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $5,433,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $101,406,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icon stock traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.08. The company had a trading volume of 515,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,046. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Icon has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

