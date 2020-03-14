IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Get IDEX alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.85. 1,173,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX has a 52 week low of $121.96 and a 52 week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.