Ignis (IGNIS) Hits Market Cap of $12.05 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, Upbit, Indodax and Bittrex. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $1.50 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinbit, STEX, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

