IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE:INFO traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,262. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,128,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

