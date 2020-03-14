Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMMU. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.73.

IMMU stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.53.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

