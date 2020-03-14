Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 618,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,605. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.21 per share, for a total transaction of $27,457.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

