Insider Buying: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Acquires 2,297 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham bought 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at C$199,839.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$13.46 on Friday, hitting C$84.46. 6,660,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$70.03 and a 1-year high of C$115.96.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.46.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.